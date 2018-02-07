Is It Worth It? The ‘Sleep Styler’ claims to be the overnight answer to your hair problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All this week News 3 is testing out those wacky infomercial products.

If you're tired of spending hours on your hair, the 'Sleep Styler' may be for you.

It claims that you'll wake up with beautiful hair every day.

A pack of eight 6-inch curlers is $20. They recommend these larger rollers for longer hair and have 3-inch rollers for shorter hair.

They say you shower at night and wrap your damp hair in the foam rollers.

When you wake up you should have beautiful curls... but do you really? We try it to find out if it's really worth it.