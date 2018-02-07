Hampton Police looking for two convenience store robbers

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for two men who they say robbed the Triple 7 convenience store in the 3300 block of West Mercury Blvd.

The call came in on February 3 at 9:20 p.m.

Police say the two men came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. After getting the cash, the suspects left the store.

The first suspect is described as a black man, 5’6–5’9 tall and weighing about 130–150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, yellow cloth on his face, black pants, white sneakers and gray gloves.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 5’10–6’0 tall, weighing around 150–175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red cloth covering face, blue jeans, black and tan sneakers and black gloves.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.