Great eight for Tigers: Oscar Smith High School sends eight to college football ranks

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - It takes talent to play for a state championship three straight seasons. Wednesday, Smith's talent takes the next step on its football journey.

Eight senior Tigers football players celebrate National Signing Day during a ceremony on campus, including a pair of Division I signees.

Linebacker Keshon Artis inked with Virginia Tech during December's early signing period. Offensive tackle James Collins did the same with Central Florida. Artis and Collins joined six Smith teammates who signed Wednesday.

"I love Virginia, but it feels good to venture out and go somewhere else," Collins admitted. "It feels like a second home in Florida."

"Virginia Tech has four, possibly five linebackers leaving so I feel like I have a chance to come in and compete for early playing time," Artis explained. "Also, Bud foster is a tremendous defensive coordinator. I feel he can develop me and help me get to my ultimate goal - that's to play in the NFL."

Among the other Tigers signing scholarships: Jalen Moore (Virginia Union), Jaylen Todd (Virginia State), Keyon Watson (St. Andrew's College), Khalid Wilson (Chowan), Kyle Thomas (ASA Junior College) and Shy'keem Hussey (Louisburg Junior College).