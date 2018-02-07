Get your groove on and learn line dancing at the East Suffolk Recreation Center

SUFFOLK, Va. – If you have two left feet, the East Suffolk Recreation Center is offering classes to help you get your groove on.

Participants can learn fun line dances like the Cupid Shuffle, Wobble, Mississippi Slide, the Cha-Cha slide and many more!

The classes are set to the latest R&B music and are a fun way to relieve stress and get some exercise.

Classes meet on Mondays, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 South 6th Street. The program is $20 per session. Classes fills up quickly so bring your water bottle and dance to the beat!

For information regarding the line dance class, contact the East Suffolk Recreation Center at (757) 514-4500 or (757) 514-7265