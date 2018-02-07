× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and lane closures for Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Berkley Bridge 8:30 AM

Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM

James River Bridge 11:00 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE: BATTLEFIELD BLVD S LANE CLOSURE

The installation of a raw water main will require the closure of one of the left-turn lanes on northbound Chesapeake Expressway at Battlefield Blvd as well as the closure of one lane on southbound Battlefield Blvd at that intersection. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 5 and will last for at least three weeks.

–

ERT DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES Friday, February 2 to Friday, February 9

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Right lane closure from Effingham St. through the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, February 7 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight)

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, February 7 from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Thursday, February 8 from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT February 4-10

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) February 4-8, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on February 4-8, as follows:

o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on February 4-8, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Left lane closure on I-64 east from the James City-York County Line (mile marker 233) to Route 143 Camp Peary (Exit 238) February 5-9, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil bearing.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane closures, one lane will remain open at all times.

o West February 5-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure east between 15 th View Street (Exit 272) and I-564 February 4-9 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

View Street (Exit 272) and I-564 February 4-9 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure east from LaSalle Avenue to the HRBT February 4-9, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane closure southbound on February 7-8, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times:

o Westbound February 9-10, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

o Westbound February 10-11, from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

o Eastbound February 8-9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Military Hwy at 64: Alternating lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5-8

I-64 between Bowers Hill and High Rise Bridge: alternating lane closures 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. westbound Feb. 4, Feb. 5, Feb. 6 and Feb. 8, and eastbound Feb. 7

Single-lane closures in both directions on Military Highway at the I-64 east on-ramp from February 5-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64, Southside:

Dual-lane closures west February 7-9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on I-64 from the Twin Bridges to I-264 interchange. One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures on I-64 west at the I-264 interchange on February 5-6, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp from I-64 west to I-264 west will also be closed February 5-6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will be in place for the ramp closure.

Route 17 South, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Alternating single-lane closures south February 5-9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-664 Southside:

Single-lane closure on southbound ramp to I-264 east on February 6-8, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-95, Greensville County:

From I-95 North, Exit 12 (Route 301) will be closed as follows. A detour will be in place:

February 5-8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

February 5-9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close Sunday, February 4 – Thursday, February 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorist to Exit 281A.

Alternating single-lane closures will be from February 4-10 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Route 13 Northampton Boulevard, Norfolk:

Left lane blocked in both directions at I-64 on February 5-9, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

——————————————————————————————

FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT

Detours will be in place during overnight closures on February 4-8

YORK COUNTY — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps to perform construction activities on the second segment of the I-64 Widening Project, from Route 199 (exit 242) to Yorktown Road (exit 247):

February 4-8:

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) , as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west , as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A) , as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) February 4-8, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on February 4-8, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Left lane closure on I-64 east from the James City-York County Line (mile marker 233) to Route 143 Camp Peary (Exit 238) February 5-9, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west closure:

Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal

Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west

Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp

Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east closure:

Follow signs on Route 199 west to Route 60 ramp

From Route 60 take the Route 199 east ramp

Follow signs to the I-64 east on-ramp

I-64 east to Route 199 west (exit 242A) closure:

Take Exit 243B to Route 143 west

Follow signs on Route 143 west to ramp for Route 199 west

I-64 east to Route 60 (exit 243A) closure:

Take exit 243B to Route 143

Follow Route 143 to the Route 199 west exit

Follow Route 199 to the Route 60 exit

I-64 west to Route 60 (exit 243A) closure:

Take exit 242A to Route 199 west

Route 199 west to the Route 60 exit

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) closure: