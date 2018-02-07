First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and lane closures for Wednesday
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Berkley Bridge 8:30 AM
Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM
James River Bridge 11:00 AM
–
CHESAPEAKE: BATTLEFIELD BLVD S LANE CLOSURE
The installation of a raw water main will require the closure of one of the left-turn lanes on northbound Chesapeake Expressway at Battlefield Blvd as well as the closure of one lane on southbound Battlefield Blvd at that intersection. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 5 and will last for at least three weeks.
–
ERT DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES Friday, February 2 to Friday, February 9
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Right lane closure from Effingham St. through the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, February 7 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight)
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, February 7 from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Thursday, February 8 from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT February 4-10
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) February 4-8, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on February 4-8, as follows:
o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on February 4-8, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.
- Left lane closure on I-64 east from the James City-York County Line (mile marker 233) to Route 143 Camp Peary (Exit 238) February 5-9, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil bearing.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
- Single-lane closures, one lane will remain open at all times.
o West February 5-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure east between 15th View Street (Exit 272) and I-564 February 4-9 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure east from LaSalle Avenue to the HRBT February 4-9, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel:
- Single-lane closure southbound on February 7-8, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
I-64, High Rise Bridge:
- Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times:
o Westbound February 9-10, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
o Westbound February 10-11, from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
o Eastbound February 8-9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Military Hwy at 64: Alternating lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5-8
- I-64 between Bowers Hill and High Rise Bridge: alternating lane closures 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. westbound Feb. 4, Feb. 5, Feb. 6 and Feb. 8, and eastbound Feb. 7
- Single-lane closures in both directions on Military Highway at the I-64 east on-ramp from February 5-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-64, Southside:
- Dual-lane closures west February 7-9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on I-64 from the Twin Bridges to I-264 interchange. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures on I-64 west at the I-264 interchange on February 5-6, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp from I-64 west to I-264 west will also be closed February 5-6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will be in place for the ramp closure.
Route 17 South, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Alternating single-lane closures south February 5-9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-664 Southside:
- Single-lane closure on southbound ramp to I-264 east on February 6-8, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-95, Greensville County:
- From I-95 North, Exit 12 (Route 301) will be closed as follows. A detour will be in place:
- February 5-8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- February 5-9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close Sunday, February 4 – Thursday, February 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorist to Exit 281A.
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from February 4-10 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
Route 13 Northampton Boulevard, Norfolk:
- Left lane blocked in both directions at I-64 on February 5-9, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
- Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.
——————————————————————————————
FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT
Detours will be in place during overnight closures on February 4-8
YORK COUNTY — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps to perform construction activities on the second segment of the I-64 Widening Project, from Route 199 (exit 242) to Yorktown Road (exit 247):
February 4-8:
- I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) February 4-8, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on February 4-8, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Left lane closure on I-64 east from the James City-York County Line (mile marker 233) to Route 143 Camp Peary (Exit 238) February 5-9, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Traffic will be detoured as follows:
Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west closure:
- Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal
- Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west
- Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp
Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east closure:
- Follow signs on Route 199 west to Route 60 ramp
- From Route 60 take the Route 199 east ramp
- Follow signs to the I-64 east on-ramp
I-64 east to Route 199 west (exit 242A) closure:
- Take Exit 243B to Route 143 west
- Follow signs on Route 143 west to ramp for Route 199 west
I-64 east to Route 60 (exit 243A) closure:
- Take exit 243B to Route 143
- Follow Route 143 to the Route 199 west exit
- Follow Route 199 to the Route 60 exit
I-64 west to Route 60 (exit 243A) closure:
- Take exit 242A to Route 199 west
- Route 199 west to the Route 60 exit
I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) closure:
- Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)
- Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour
- Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit