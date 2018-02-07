First Warning Forecast: Showers move out and colder temperatures move in
We are tracking an area of low pressure that will push a cold front across the area. Showers will move in from the west. Winds will pick up as well. A thunderstorm is not out of the question. Showers will move out late and colder air will move in. A few flakes or sleet could sneak in as the system pulls away. Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight.
Clouds to start the day Thursday. It will be breezy, especially in the morning. Winds will be out of the north 10-20 mph, with some higher gusts. The wind will make temperatures feel even colder. Temperatures won’t warm too much. Expect highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will clear throughout the day.
A bit milder to end the work week. Highs in the lower 50s under clear to partly cloudy skies.
We’re tracking another system that will bring us some rain this weekend, but temperatures will be very mild for this time of year. Highs in the lower 60s on Saturday. Temperatures will warm up to 70 for Sunday with showers.
Rain will carry into the beginning of the work week for the first half of the day. Back into the mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Rain moves out. Skies begin to clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.
Tomorrow: Much cooler. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clearing skies. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s Winds: Calm
