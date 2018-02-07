Chesapeake Police investigating Food Lion robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened in the 100 block of Gainsborough Square Wednesday afternoon.

Police were notified of the incident around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that the suspect was in the checkout line and purchased two packs of gum. Once the cashier opened the till, the suspect reached inside the till and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was said to be wearing a black pullover and black jeans. It is not known if the suspect was a man or a woman.

Officers searched the area with negative results. The incident is currently under investigation.

There is no further information.

