Anti-terrorism focus of security exercise at all local Navy bases

NORFOLK, Va. - If you've noticed an increase in security forces in and around local Navy bases this month, it's only a drill.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2018 is a two-part, linked anti-terrorism force protection exercise that's being conducted at every Navy installation in the continental United States.

The exercise started January 29 and runs through the end of this week, February 9.

It is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy Security Forces and ensure operations between commands, other services, and local communities are seamless.

"Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain is a vital annual exercise that tests our ability to prepare for, deter and respond to unpredictable, dynamic threats," said Rear Admiral Jack Scorby, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

Navy officials have cautioned and reminded nearby communities that increased traffic or delays in access to bases are just part of the drill and they've taken steps to minimize any disruptions.

"During the exercise, there may be increased activity around our installations and possibly experience delays near the bases," Scorby said. "Our installations have been working with local government agencies to avoid any unnecessary disruptions to traffic and services. I'd like to ask for the community's understanding, cooperation and patience should the exercise affect your daily routine."

The exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is a regularly scheduled exercise.