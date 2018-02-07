Addition of record-breaking running back Elijah Davis adds to ODU’s signing class

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University football added Elijah Davis and Jack Hassard to the 2018 recruiting class, ODU head coach Bobby Wilder announced Wednesday.

“The Old Dominion Football Family is pleased to add Elijah Davis and Jack Hassard to our previous 17 student-athletes we signed on December 20, 2017,” Wilder said. “This class has tremendous size and position flexibility. Our coaches were focused on adding as many two-way players that could bring value in multiple areas to our team. We will continue to recruit and hopefully add to this class in the coming months.”

Davis, a three-star recruit, is rated as the 29th best prospect in Virginia according to 247 Sports. He set the Virginia state record for career rushing yards (6,690) and totaled more rushing yards (3,670) this season than any other high school player in the country. Davis is the highest-ranked recruit to sign with the Monarchs (Robert Mayo, rated 27th, committed to ODU June 26th but has yet to sign his national letter of intent). Per 247 Sports, Mayo had interest from Virginia Tech – but the Hokies did not extend an offer.

2017-18 ODU Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Donta Anthony Jr. TE 6-6 215 Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac

Lance Boykin CB 6-2 180 High Point, N.C./High Point Christian

Diego Cervantes OL 6-2 280 Sacramento, Calif./Elk Grove/American River CC

Damion Charity S 6-0 160 Hampton, Va./Phoebus

Elijah Davis* RB 5-10 210 Lynchburg, Va./Heritage

Nigel Fitzgerald WR 6-5 210 Greensboro, N.C./Dudley

Kenny Gardner III CB 6-2 180 Silver Spring, Md./Blake

Jack Hassard* OL 6-5 260 Greensboro, N.C./Grimsley

Broughton Hatcher LS 6-5 250 Jefferson, S.C./Central

Cornell Hendrick WR 6-1 160 Warrenton, N.C./Warren County

Oshea Jackson DE 6-5 235 Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep Institute

Will Knight RB 5-10 210 Germantown, Pa./Smyrna (Del.)

Sokoya McDuffie DT 6-5 275 Florence, S.C./South Florence

Aaron Moore WR 6-2 160 Dumfries, Va./Potomac

Justinn Richardson S 6-1 180 Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna

Nick Saldiveri OL 6-6 284 Monroe, N.C./Parkwood

Isaiah Spencer QB 6-5 205 Gloucester, Va./Gloucester

Blake Watson WR 5-9 170 Cary, N.C./Green Hope

A.C. White TE 6-3 210 Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg

* Signed on Feb. 7