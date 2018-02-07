Addition of record-breaking running back Elijah Davis adds to ODU’s signing class

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University football added Elijah Davis and Jack Hassard to the 2018 recruiting class, ODU head coach Bobby Wilder announced Wednesday. 

“The Old Dominion Football Family is pleased to add Elijah Davis and Jack Hassard to our previous 17 student-athletes we signed on December 20, 2017,” Wilder said. “This class has tremendous size and position flexibility. Our coaches were focused on adding as many two-way players that could bring value in multiple areas to our team. We will continue to recruit and hopefully add to this class in the coming months.” 

Davis, a three-star recruit, is rated as the 29th best prospect in Virginia according to 247 Sports. He set the Virginia state record for career rushing yards (6,690) and totaled more rushing yards (3,670) this season than any other high school player in the country. Davis is the highest-ranked recruit to sign with the Monarchs (Robert Mayo, rated 27th, committed to ODU June 26th but has yet to sign his national letter of intent). Per 247 Sports, Mayo had interest from Virginia Tech – but the Hokies did not extend an offer.

2017-18 ODU Signees

Name                         Pos.     Ht.       Wt.      Hometown/Previous School       

Donta Anthony Jr.      TE       6-6      215     Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac

Lance Boykin             CB       6-2      180     High Point, N.C./High Point Christian

Diego Cervantes        OL       6-2      280     Sacramento, Calif./Elk Grove/American River CC

Damion Charity         S          6-0      160     Hampton, Va./Phoebus

Elijah Davis*              RB       5-10    210     Lynchburg, Va./Heritage

Nigel Fitzgerald         WR      6-5      210      Greensboro, N.C./Dudley

Kenny Gardner III     CB       6-2      180      Silver Spring, Md./Blake

Jack Hassard*            OL       6-5      260      Greensboro, N.C./Grimsley

Broughton Hatcher   LS        6-5      250      Jefferson, S.C./Central

Cornell Hendrick       WR      6-1      160      Warrenton, N.C./Warren County

Oshea Jackson             DE      6-5      235       Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep Institute

Will Knight                  RB      5-10    210       Germantown, Pa./Smyrna (Del.)

Sokoya McDuffie       DT       6-5      275       Florence, S.C./South Florence

Aaron Moore             WR      6-2      160       Dumfries, Va./Potomac

Justinn Richardson   S          6-1      180       Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna

Nick Saldiveri             OL       6-6      284       Monroe, N.C./Parkwood

Isaiah Spencer           QB       6-5      205       Gloucester, Va./Gloucester

Blake Watson            WR      5-9      170       Cary, N.C./Green Hope

A.C. White                   TE       6-3      210       Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg

* Signed on Feb. 7

 

 