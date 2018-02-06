× Virginia Beach looking at flood prevention in Windsor Woods neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Flooding in Virginia Beach, as we all know, is a huge problem.

Now the city is looking at how to get a handle on it in the Windsor Woods neighborhood.

FEMA reimbursed the city with more than $5 million for Hurricane Matthew relief.

The city manager wants to use that money on three pipe improvement projects.

It’s part of the Windsor Woods Stormwater Project.

The city council may discuss the top at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Windsor Woos is one of the most flood prone neighborhoods in the city.

But those pipes are only part of the solution.

The city would also need to add a pump station and dredge part of the area.

If approved, construction on this project could begin next year.

