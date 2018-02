A tsunami warning test message had many people panicked Tuesday morning.

The test was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning to several cities on the East Coast.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 6, 2018

Those with the Accuweather app reported that a Tsunami Warning alert appeared on their phones. However, when you open the alert, it says the message is for test purposes only.