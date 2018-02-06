Police searching for robbery, carjacking suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police need your help finding a woman who they say was involved in a robbery and carjacking.

On January 2 just after 3:30 p.m., police spoke to the two victims, a 50-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman. The women told police that they went to Medicap Pharmacy at 956 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. to pick up a prescription.

When they left the store, a woman came up behind them, asked for directions and pressed an object into one of the victim’s back.

The suspect forced them into the 50 year old’s car and told her to drive to a local restaurant parking lot. A man came out of the restaurant and got into the car.

The suspect demanded the victims’ wallets and took their cash and a cell phone. Then, they forced the 50 year old to drive to the parking lot of a nearby business. The suspects got out of the car and told the victims not to call police.

Police say they have obtained warrants for 31-year-old Cathy Marie Chapman in connection to the incident. The second suspect was identified, interviewed and not charged in the incident.

If you know the whereabout of Cathy Chapman, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.