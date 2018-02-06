Navy establishes council to oversee reforms following deadly ship collisions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Navy has established a new council to oversee change after reviews of deadly collisions involving Navy ships last year.

The Readiness Reform and Oversight Council (RROC) was established on January 30th.

The new council will managed and oversee the implementation of the recommendations that came about as a result of the Strategic Readiness Review and Comprehensive Review of Surface Force Incidents.

Undersecretary of the Navy Thomas Modly and Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral William Moran will co-chair the council.

The focus will be to “provide continuity to see reforms and recommendations through to effective completion, and thereby guard against similar future trends and challenges that adversely impact the Department of the Navy’s Readiness,” according to the Navy.

The council comes about after what was a deadly year for the U.S. Navy.

The USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) collided with the ACX Crystal off the coast of Japan on June 17th.

The USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC on August 21st.

A total of 17 Sailors died during the two collisions.

