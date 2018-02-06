Man pleads guilty in death of Maury High School student

NORFOLK, Va. – The 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Maury High School student has taken a guilty plea.

Lamontraye McAdams’ trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, instead of going forward, he pleaded guilty.

McAdams was arrested in May after 18-year-old Nateria Powell died of a gunshot wound.

According to McAdams’ attorney, the shooting was an accident. He says the two were dating.

McAdams was originally charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault during commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm and obstruction of justice. In exchange for his plea, McAdams pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney, the maximum sentence for all three charges is 16 years. McAdams’ sentencing date has been scheduled for May 4.

After court, Powell’s family was too upset to talk. McAdams’ mother told News 3 that she is sorry for everyone involved.

RELATED:

Bond denied for man charged with shooting Norfolk teen weeks before graduation

18-year-old woman shot and killed in Norfolk Sunday afternoon