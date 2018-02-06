JMU basketball games postponed after suspected cases of mumps

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison University announced Tuesday that it has postponed two basketball games due to suspected cases of several players being affected by mumps.

The university said that there was one probable case in one person within the JMU coaching staff, but this person has since recovered. Three other people – one of whom is a student-athlete – have supposedly been identified as suspected cases with no confirmed diagnosis.

In order to issue treatment and limit exposure, JMU Athletics has initiated confirmatory testing and is working closely with health officials. All student-athletes and associated personnel involved with the men’s and women’s JMU basketball programs have received MMR booster injections as a precaution.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mumps is a contagious viral disease that is best known for causing puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw as a result of swollen salivary glands. Common symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands.

Some people who contract the disease may have very mild or no symptoms at all and often do not know they have the disease. People who have been affected typically recover in a few weeks.

The Dukes were scheduled to play against UNCW on Thursday during a home game and play against Elon on Saturday in an away game. Rescheduled dates for the games will be announced once more information is available.