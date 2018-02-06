× First Warning Forecast: Sunshine Out, Rain In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Much more pleasant today with temperatures in the upper 50s and a few spots even breaking into the 60s this afternoon. We are 10-15 degrees warmer in most spots compared to this time yesterday. We started off the day with lots of sunshine but clouds have already started to roll in and will continue to build into the evening. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight.

We are tracking an area of low pressure and front that will move through tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will continue to build in through the morning but we will be dry for the early commute. Expect a soggy afternoon and evening, with many areas seeing about ½” of rainfall. A few isolated storms are possible tomorrow evening with heavy downpours and a rumble of thunder. Highs will warm into the mid 60s tomorrow and it will be windy with gusts to near 30 mph.

Rain will move out Wednesday night and clouds will clear out Thursday morning. Much colder air will return on Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. We will warm into the mid 50s on Friday with sunshine. We are tracking another chance for rain this weekend with highs in the 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain (70%), Warm, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 6th

1980 Winter Storm: Heavy Snow SE Virginia – 20″ Virginia Beach, 12″ Norfolk, 6″ Williamsburg

2010 Winter Storm: Snow 7-11” Richmond to Ocean City, MD, 1-4” Tidewater

