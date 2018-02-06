Enter to win a Valentine’s Day package for two from The Bishopsgate

You can have an extra special Valentine’s Day this year by entering to win a complete Valentine’s Day package for two from The Bishopsgate.

Just provide your information below to enter to win roses for her, a bottle of luxury fragrance by Royal Apothic for him and her, a large bulletin of hand-made Sugar Craft Cakery chocolate truffles and a romantic vegan four course dinner with wine for two catered by The Crunchy Carrot.

Tune into Coast Live Friday at 10 a.m. to see a demo on how to best make chocolate dipped strawberries as well!