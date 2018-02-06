Best Buy to stop selling CDs this summer

You only have a few more months to purchase CDs at Best Buy.

The company will stop selling CDs in stores on July 1, according to Billboard.

However, Billboard reports that stores will still carry vinyl records for the next two years to keep up a commitment made to vendors. Vinyls will be marketed with turntables in stores.

Target is also reevaluating its sale of CDs. Target executives are reportedly insisting they will only pay record labels for CDs after they sell them instead of paying upfront for inventory.