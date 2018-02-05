Woman dies at hospital after car crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A woman died at a local hospital after she was involved in an early morning car crash on Monday.

Chesapeake Police say that Ladawn Durant, 44, was driving eastbound on Taylor Road when a 38-year-old man, in an unknown vehicle, was trying to make a left-hand turn onto Taylor Court, when his vehicle made contact with the Chrysler 300 that Durant was driving.

First responders took Durant to Sentara Norfolk General, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not charged or faulted anyone with the wreck. They say that they are still investigating the cause of the accident.