Virginia Beach SPCA dog named MVP of Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local pup has been named the MVP of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV!

The adorable hound mix was joined by two other VBSPCA dogs Queen Sheba, a Great Pyrenees mix; and Macchiato, a Labrador Retriever mix. The team of three came to the VBSPCA in August and were quickly adopted.

The dogs went paw-to-paw with 87 other puppies from 48 shelters and rescues across the United States. Bear and Queen Sheba played for Team Fluff, while Macchiato represented Team Ruff.

Since 2005, the Puppy Bowl has provided an alternative program for people who’d rather watch a bunch of cute animals adorably roughhousing rather than tune in to the other major sporting event that takes place in early February (something about football?).

Although the MVP was adopted, there are still plenty of dogs up for adoption at the VBSPCA! Click here to check out the animals.