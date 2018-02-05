Virginia Beach realtor uses virtual reality to show off houses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s not easy finding a dream home, but with the help of virtual reality technology, one Virginia Beach real estate agent thinks customers may have an easier time shopping for a house.

Erin Ward says that she’s launched a new service at no charge and includes a complimentary pair of VR (virtual reality) goggles for anyone interested in viewing home tours. The goggles are not required for viewing the homes, but they make the experience that much more realistic.

Ward works for HRVA Homes-Keller Williams Town Center, and is a military spouse that has moved many times because of her spouses military stationing.

“Virtual home tours allow me to protect my clients’ most valuable commodity-time. Visiting multiple homes in person can be time-consuming and exhausting. This process easily eliminates homes that don’t appeal to the buyer, saving time, money and frustration,” stated Ward. Erin continued, “HRVA Homes is always striving to lead the field in research, innovation, and consumer education.” “It is my pleasure to bring this high-tech, time-saving service to my clients.”

