Virginia Beach officials indict two suspect on multiple charges, including first degree murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men were both indicted on 2 counts of First Degree Murder, 2 counts of Robbery and 4 counts of Use of a Firearm on Monday.

James Cole Gregory and Lenord Morrison also charged in a robbery and an officer-involved shooting in Hampton, to go along with the charges they face in Virginia Beach, according to officials.

Between the two of them, Gregory and Morrison are looking at over 40 charges.

The 20-year-old Gregory and 29-year-old Morrison had murder charges against them upgraded to felony murder when they were in court of January 26.

The charges stem from their alleged connection and involvement in the deaths of 28-year-old John Rathjen and 23-year-old Rayvon Miles.

A close friend of Rathjen and Miles says the two were roommates, renting the home where police found them in the 2200 block of Archives Court.

She says they were like family to her.

“It just crushed me, because I’m so used to seeing them,” says Shameka Covil.

She says Gregory was also a close friend to all of them. She called him Sunday after hearing about the murder, not knowing she was speaking to the man who might be responsible.

“I had to call him just to see if he knew, and he acted like he didn’t know, so now it’s just kind of crazy that I’m finding out that he’s the one behind it.”

Both Rathjen and Miles spent time with the Union Mission in Norfolk prior to living in Virginia Beach.

A detective said officials were told the defendants went to the home on Archive Court back in June to sell Rathjen 60 grams of Xanax for $100. The drug deal turned into a robbery and eventually murder.

The detectives also said they were told the defendants went to Busch Gardens and a pawn shop after the murders.