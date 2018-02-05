Shred a picture of your ex, get free wings at Hooters on Valentine’s Day

Not all Valentine’s Day celebrations include hearts and flowers. Hooters is hosting the perfect Anti-Valentine’s Day event.

The restaurant chain is giving single people the change to destroy pictures of their exes in return for a special deal–buy 10 wings, get 10 more for free.

You can shred a picture of your ex online or in person. If you choose the online option, you can upload the picture from your computer and virtually shred it. Then, enter your email to redeem a coupon for the deal.

You can also shred a picture in-person at participating Hooters locations to receive the deal. Click here to find a Hooters location near you.

The offer is only valid on February 14.