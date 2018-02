Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The Mid Atlantic Sports and Boat Show is larger than last year with more than 30 boat dealers and 95 booth vendors from Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland. There are even three custom boat builders with their newest models on the way.

Presented by The Mid Atlantic Sports and Boat Show

Virginia Beach Convention Center

- Friday Feb 9th noon to 8 pm

- Saturday Feb 10th 10 am to 8 pm

- Sunday Feb 11th 10 am to 5 pm.

vaboatshow.com