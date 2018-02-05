Pit bulls and addicts; How one man overcame addition and helps break stereotypes

Michael Favor is the son of a veteran NYPD narcotics detective.

Despite that, he ended up becoming a drug addict with an intense habit of abuse doing 15 bags of cocaine a day.

Two years ago, he became clean and started a shelter for needy animals rescuing dogs, cats, pigs and other animals.

“I went from abusing myself with cocaine, alcohol, gambling being high and driving…I just eliminated my negative addiction and replaced it with a positive addiction,” Favor said.

His positive addiction is pit bulls and addicts which is a support group for these people and animals that don’t always promote positive images.

Meet Favor and see the work he’s doing on his 4,000 square-foot, wooden-enclosed facility Tuesday on News 3 at 11 p.m.