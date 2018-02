NORFOLK, Va. – A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car, according to police.

It happened Sunday around 7:15 p.m. in the 200 block of A View Avenue.

When police arrived, the 47-year-old woman told them a white vehicle was driving down the street when she walked out from behind her parked car.

The vehicle hit her and continued without stopping.

The woman is expected to be okay.