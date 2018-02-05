× Owner of Virginia Beach animal shelter to stand trial over import charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The owner of a Virginia Beach animal rescue will stand trial for a series of criminal charges.

33-year-old Jamie Cochran, owner of Forever Home Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, faces 10 misdemeanor charges for illegally importing animals.

The charges were announced in November.

Cochran’s business came under fire last Spring, when a dog adopted from the shelter killed a 91-year-old woman. The dog was later euthanized.

The woman’s daughter filed a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit against Forever Home rescue.

Court records revealed Cochran has faced numerous previous charges for her shelter, including inadequate animal care by owner, dogs running at large, and failure to provide care at a boarding or grooming facility.

Cochran was set to appear in Virginia Beach General District Court at 2 p.m Monday, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office tells News 3 the defense requested a continuance.

A new date has not been set. Stay with News 3 for updates on this story.

RELATED:

Woman claims she warned adoption center of dog’s aggression before attack of elderly woman

Woman in her 90s dies after being attacked by adopted pit bull in Virginia Beach

NewsChannel 3 Investigation: The critical violations at some local animal shelters