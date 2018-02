NORFOLK, Va. – Fire fighters near Naval Station Norfolk are working to fix a natural gas leak Monday.

Officials say that the leak is at the Fleet Rec. Park, and that they are asking people in the area of or on base, to please avoid Hampton Blvd south of 90th Street and Fleet Rec Park to Admiral Taussing and surrounding streets.

People and military personnel should look at alternate route options.

The severity of the leak is not known.

