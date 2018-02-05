Local froyo shops have deals for national frozen yogurt day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – In honor of National Frozen Yogurt Day on Tuesday, local froyo shops will be offering a variety of deals to customers.

yo mama froyo, which is located on 4540 Princess Anne Rd., Ste. 110, will give customers a 25 percent discount when they mention “Facebook deal”, according to the restaurant.

On Tuesday, for a regular size bowl of froyo at the Skinny Dip, located at 1619 Colley Ave., will cost customers $2.60, or you can buy a froyo bowl at regular retail price and get a bowl of a lesser size for free.

Sweet Frog, which has a variety of locations across Hampton Roads, will give customers a redeemable slip to use to buy frozen yogurt at a later date, if they spend five dollars or more at its stores on Tuesday.