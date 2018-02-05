Kirk Cousins makes a local Super Bowl ad with the help of President Trump look-alike

For those not in the DC market…the bananas Kirk Cousins/Trump commercial. pic.twitter.com/CYf0tqhtp5 — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) February 5, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kirk Cousins may be leaving the Redskins soon, but before he does, he took the chance to make a little extra money by doing a local Super Bowl ad with a President Donald Trump look-alike.

FORTHEWIN reported the Super Bowl ad, which was done for Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces.

The ad took a shot at the soon to be QB for the Redskins, Alex Smith, who will be traded to Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kirk Cousins, who has played for the Redskins since 2012, will most likely sign a free agency deal with another team.

Washington could though re-sign Cousins to a franchise tag, for the third consecutive time, which would limit who Cousins could sign with.