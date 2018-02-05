Hampton Health Department provides free flu shots to public

HAMPTON, Va. – On February 8, the Hampton Health Department will provide free flu shots from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the vaccine runs out.

Officials say that they will be administering the vaccine at the Hampton Health Department office building, located at 3130 Victoria Blvd. And say that even if the flu vaccine may not prevent all cases and types of the flu, it’s the best available defense against the disease.

“Flu can have serious consequences, especially for the very young, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems,” says Deputy Health Director Elizabeth Webster, M.D., for Peninsula/Hampton Health Districts. “This year’s flu has been an especially severe strain and we are urging all area residents who have not had a flu vaccine to get one. It’s not too late to help protect from and lessen the effects of the flu, and vaccine is still available.”

The Hampton Health Department says that flu symptoms include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue, and sometimes diarrhea and vomiting. The difference between colds and flu is that colds are generally milder. If you have flu symptoms, contact your health care provider to seek advice.

The flu vaccine will be available for those who are 3-years-old and up.

“Proper hand washing is the best technique for keeping flu from spreading. If you do get sick, stay home from work or school until you recover. In addition, prescription antiviral medications may help treat the flu,” says Dr. Webster.

A yearly flu vaccine is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/influenza-flu-in-virginia.