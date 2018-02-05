× First Warning Forecast: Up And Down Temps

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Starting off the work week with temperatures below normal for this time of year. Most of us will only top off in the lower to mid 40s by the afternoon. Farther inland expect temperatures in the upper 40s with a few spots breaking into the 50s. Lots of sunshine today and breezy conditions with the wind coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph gusting as high as 20 mph.

We will start with sunshine Tuesday but clouds will build in through the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 50s tomorrow. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

Skies will clear to end the work week as colder air returns. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s Thursday but warming back into the 50s for Friday.



Today: AM Clearing, PM Sunshine, Cool, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15G20

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 5th

1998 Coastal Flooding: Eastern Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia

2010 Winter Storm Begins: 7 – 11” of snow from Richmond to Ocean City, MD. 1 to 4” Tidewater.

