DYNASTY new episode, Wednesday 2/7 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 8:09 pm, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:29PM, February 2, 2018

“Nothing But Trouble” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

TORN BETWEEN OLD FLAMES AND NEW LIVES – After Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) declaration of professional — and romantic — independence, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) tries to reel her back in.  As Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) struggles with Blake’s (Grant Show) unorthodox moral compass, she finds herself in a gray area of her own. Rafael de la Fuente, James Mackay, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star.  Jenna Richman wrote the episode, directed by Matt Earl Beesley (#113).  Original airdate 2/7/2018.