Chesapeake man enters Alford plea in shooting death of friend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of his friend, 20-year-old Jaonta Wyche.

On February 2, Juan Perry entered an Alford plea, meaning he did not technically admit the act, but admitted that the prosecution could likely prove the charge

On April 29, Chesapeake Police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Seaboard Avenue in reference to an accidental shooting.

Witnesses told police that Perry, 20, and Wyche were handling a shotgun when it went off, striking Wyche in the face.

Wyche was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perry remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. He was eventually charged with voluntary manslaughter, but the charge was later changed to involuntary manslaughter.

Perry is set to be sentenced on May 18 in Chesapeake Circuit Court.