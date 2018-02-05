Cheryl shares some of her life hacks for surviving the cold weather on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Winter can be a grueling season to get through... especially when you're left without power and trying to stay warm after a snowstorm. If that's not bad enough, many of us are trying to fend off a cold or even the flu! But did you know you can turn to everyday household items to save money and make life a little bit easier?

Learn how to make your own hand warmers without using electricity and how to ease sinus pressure using the combination of shower steam and a homemade shower-bomb.

Our Cheryl Nelson is also a natural disaster preparedness expert and shares some of her winter life hacks.