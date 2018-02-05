Celebrate “Galentine’s Day” at the Naro in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Call up your best gal pals! The Naro is hosting its second annual Galentine’s Day event on February 13.

The non-official holiday’s origin comes from the show Parks and Recreation and happens the day before Valentine’s Day every year. It’s celebrate as a day for “ladies celebrating ladies.”

This year’s celebration at the Naro, located on Colley Avenue, will include a screening of Legally Blonde. There will also be food and drinks available.

The show will benefit Girl’s on the Run Hampton Roads, an nonprofit organization that is meant to inspire girls to be healthy and confident through running.

Tickets go on sale the night of the show and are $10 each. The show starts at 7:15 p.m.