A young Han Solo is unveiled in a new ‘Star Wars’ teaser

“Star Wars” fans, meet the young Han Solo.

Disney debuted the first teaser trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the origin story of the franchise’s beloved smuggler, Han Solo, on Monday on “Good Morning America.” The new trailer comes after a shorter teaser aired on Sunday night during the Super Bowl.

The nearly two minute-long teaser introduced actor Alden Ehrenreich as the young Solo, who was played by Harrison Ford in the original films.

Young Solo delivers a line in the trailer that captures the character’s rebellious, tough-talking attitude he famously embodied in the Skywalker series.

“I’ve been running scams on the streets since I was ten. I was kicked out of the flight academy for having a mind of my own,” Ehrenreich’s Solo is heard saying. “I’m going to be a pilot. The best in the galaxy.”

The film’s other stars, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson, also made an appearance in the teaser. Viewers were treated to a newer (and much cleaner) version of Solo’s iconic ship, the Millennium Falcon and shots of Donald Glover as Solo’s old friend, Lando Calrissian.

The teaser also includes Solo’s co-pilot and furry friend Chewbacca along for the intergalactic ride.

“Solo” is Disney’s latest film to stretch the billion dollar brand beyond the Skywalker saga. Its first attempt, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” made more than $1 billion globally in 2016.

The film has had a few production issues with its original directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, both of whom left the project due to creative differences with Disney’s Lucasfilm.

Ron Howard took over after Lord and Miller left.

The latest film in the franchise, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” opened in December and has made more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens on May 25.