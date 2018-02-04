Super Bowl drinking game for those enjoying the last NFL game this season.

Minneapolis, Minn. – A variety of drinking games have been created to celebrate Super Bowl LII through publications and fans that need an extra reason to pay attention to one of football’s biggest game of the year.
The twitter handle @NFL_Memes, and the website Delish, both made their own humorous Super Bowl drinking games that should be fun to play, whether you are sipping on water, a soda or an adult beverage, during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.
Below is a mashup of the two drinking games. And for those who do not get the football references, well….at least you will know when to “wet your whistle.”
Super Bowl LII Drinking Game with the help of NFL Memes and the website Delish:
A Patriots fan calls you a “Hater” – Take a sip
Chris Collinsworth says “Now, here’s a guy” – Take a sip
The refs make up a penalty to call on the Eagles – Take a sip
You hear “Dilly! Dilly!” – Take a sip
Bill Belichick shows any form of human emotion – Take a sip
You see an eagles fan wearing a dog mask – Take a sip
Someone at your party keeps calling (Tom) Brady the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) – Take a sip
Tom Brady complains about getting breathed on too hard – Take a sip
The Eagles headsets Mysteriously stop working – Take a sip
If the camera pans to Giselle – Take a sip
Someone recalls deflategate – Take a sip
The Eagles are called underdogs – Take a sip
You have to refill the chip bowl – Take a sip
You thought the puppy bowl was more entertaining – Take a sip
A player kisses his fingers and points to the sky – Take a sip
Someone brings up the cold weather in Minnesota – Take a sip