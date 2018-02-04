Super Bowl drinking game for those enjoying the last NFL game this season.

Minneapolis, Minn. – A variety of drinking games have been created to celebrate Super Bowl LII through publications and fans that need an extra reason to pay attention to one of football’s biggest game of the year.

The twitter handle @NFL_Memes, and the website Delish, both made their own humorous Super Bowl drinking games that should be fun to play, whether you are sipping on water, a soda or an adult beverage, during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Below is a mashup of the two drinking games. And for those who do not get the football references, well….at least you will know when to “wet your whistle.”

Super Bowl LII Drinking Game with the help of NFL Memes and the website Delish:

A Patriots fan calls you a “Hater” – Take a sip

Chris Collinsworth says “Now, here’s a guy” – Take a sip

The refs make up a penalty to call on the Eagles – Take a sip

You hear “Dilly! Dilly!” – Take a sip

Bill Belichick shows any form of human emotion – Take a sip

You see an eagles fan wearing a dog mask – Take a sip

Someone at your party keeps calling (Tom) Brady the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) – Take a sip

Tom Brady complains about getting breathed on too hard – Take a sip

The Eagles headsets Mysteriously stop working – Take a sip

If the camera pans to Giselle – Take a sip

Someone recalls deflategate – Take a sip

The Eagles are called underdogs – Take a sip

You have to refill the chip bowl – Take a sip

You thought the puppy bowl was more entertaining – Take a sip

A player kisses his fingers and points to the sky – Take a sip

Someone brings up the cold weather in Minnesota – Take a sip