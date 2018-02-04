Six adults are displaced after a Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Six adults are displaced tonight after a fire caused damage to four units in Sanderling Apartments, located in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the apartments, located in the 2800 block of Parkside Drive, just after 8:30 p.m. Upon their arrival just minutes later, they found smoke inside of the two-story apartment building.

Fire officials say after they entered the building, they found a fire in a first floor apartment unit had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. Water from the sprinkler system caused damage to three adjoining units.

The cause of the fire is likely to have been a malfunctioning heater located in the apartment that was damaged by fire.

There were no injuries and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced occupants.