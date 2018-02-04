NFL player Edwin Jackson killed by suspected drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and a 54-year-old man died after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning near Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police told WXIN the two men were standing near a stopped vehicle in the emergency lane on I-70 when they were struck by a vehicle.

A state trooper discovered the wreckage just west of Holt Road shortly before 4 a.m. As the officer slowed his vehicle to stop for the crash, police say he struck the body of one of the victims in the center lane.

Jackson, 26, was a passenger in a ridesharing vehicle being driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators told CNN they believe Jackson became ill at some point during the ride in Monroe’s vehicle. Monroe stopped the vehicle to assist Jackson when they were struck.

Police said 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales was driving the black Ford F-150 that struck Jackson and Monroe. Gonsales reportedly ran from the scene after the crash but was arrested a short time later.

Investigators believe the driver was intoxicated and driving without a license, according to WXIN. Toxicology results are pending. Weather is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Jackson was injured for the entire 2017 season. He played in every game during the 2016 season.

Jackson was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Southern. On Dec. 8, 2015, Jackson was signed to the Colts’ practice squad.

The Colts released a statement on Sunday afternoon: