All this week News 3 this morning is testing out those wacky infomercial products to find out if they’re actually worth it.

This time, we’re testing Sani Sticks which claim to deodorize and unclog your drains and the Doberman Security portable door alarm.

And what if you could style your hair while you’re sleeping? We try the Sleep Styler.

We also see if the Simply Fit Board and the Grab It are worth it.