First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and chilly temperatures
Rain moves out and high pressure builds in. This will help our skies clear overnight and Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by Monday morning.
Clearing skies to start the work week. It will be cooler, with highs in the lower 40s. A bit milder Tuesday as the high pressure moves offshore and we see a shift in our winds. Highs in the low and mid 50s.
We are tracking another system that will move in Wednesday, bringing us milder temperatures, but more rain. Highs near 60.
High pressure will once again keep Thursday and Friday cool and dry, with highs in the mid and upper 40s.
Another system looks to move in for the weekend with rain chances.
Monday: Some morning clouds, followed by sunshine. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds: NW 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NE around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low and mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Meteorologist April Loveland
