Eagles defense comes up clutch in thrilling 41-33 Super Bowl LII win over Patriots

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – In a game where neither team could separate from one another, the Eagles bested the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia took the lead back when Nick Foles hit Zach Ertz for an 11-yard touchdown with 2:21 remaining. The biggest play came when Brandon Graham strip-sacked Tom Brady on the ensuing possession, and the Eagles were able to recover, add a field goal, and keep the Patriots out of the red zone.

Foles, who threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and caught a touchdown, was named Super Bowl LII MVP.

The win is the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history for the Eagles.