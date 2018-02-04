Detectives investigating after remains are found in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit and detectives are investigating after human remains were found in a marshy area in the city’s Cradock section.

On Saturday, around 4 p.m., officers were searching for a suspect involved in an unrelated street robbery when they found what appeared to be bones, behind a home, in the 20 block of Aylwin Road.

Due to the location of the bones and daylight diminishing, officers held the area until investigators could return Sunday morning.

Both members of the Portsmouth Police Department Forensics Unit and the state Medical Examiner’s Office recovered the bones from the area.

The remains appear to be human. This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.