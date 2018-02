Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -In a Super Bowl 52 centric Locker Room show, Wink delivers the lowdown on a wild week in Minnesota, that included the Redskins trading for quarterback Alex Smith, effectively ending the Kirk Cousins era in Washington.

Later, Mitch would break down the weekend in college basketball, which features ODU trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss, and Virginia trying to extend it's win streak to 14. William & Mary also tries to seize sole possession of first place in the CAA.