× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

We are tracking a 50/50 weekend on tap. Expect dry weather today and some wet weather for Sunday.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s today. Expect highs in the mid and upper 30s. Winds won’t be as strong. Clouds will move in throughout the day. Milder on Sunday, but we are tracking an area of low pressure which will bring us rain later in the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

A few lingering showers to start the work week. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. We’ll start warming up again on Tuesday. Clear to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s. Up to 60 on Wednesday, but we have some rain that will move in.

