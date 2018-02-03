Polar Plunge in Virginia Beach raises $1.185 million for Special Olympics of Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Around 4,000 chill seekers raised $1.185 million for Special Olympics Virginia on Saturday’s 2018 Polar Plunge® Festival in Virginia Beach, according to Special Olympics Virginia.

The 2018 Polar Plunge® Festival was on Friday and Saturday, and brought out a variety of costumes, outfits and all types of awesome people, who helped contribute to a great cause.

“No longer is it enough to provide a place for people of all abilities to come together through sport. It is time to demand uncompromising inclusion— in school, employment, healthcare and social activities like the Polar Plunge Fest,” said Rick Jeffrey, Special Olympics Virginia President. “For our inclusion revolution to succeed, we need more rebels, heroes and fighters just like the participants who helped us raise more than a million dollars this weekend.”

Since 1993, Special Olympics Virginia has used the over $13 million raised through the polar plunge to help its organization.

More than 51,000 plungers have raised money and participated in the event since it first took place at the Clarion Hotel in 1993.

News 3 helped sponsor this great cause.

Fast Facts from the The 2018 Polar Plunge® Festival: