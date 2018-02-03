Mother faces multiple charges after death of 1-year-old boy in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. – Miranda Dawn Gilbert is facing multiple charges that stem from the death of her 1-year-old boy, who drowned in a bathtub on Friday.

According to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert was taken into custody and charged with Felony Homicide to wit Child Abuse and Neglect and 3 counts of Felony Child Abuse and Neglect.

Gilbert has been transported to the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center and is being held without bond.

Officials responded to the 11100 block of John Clayton Memorial Highway Thursday after getting a call around 12:30 p.m.

The report was about an unresponsive 1-year-old who had been reportedly scalded in the bathtub.

The child was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Mathews County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The child’s mother said the child had been left alone in the bath tub and when she returned the hot water was running and the child was face down in the tub, officials said.

Mathews County Social Services was also contacted and are investigating.

The child was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

The body has been taken to the Richmond-Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.