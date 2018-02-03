Local 7-Eleven to start offering organic, cold-pressed juices

NORFOLK, Va. – 7 – Eleven store owner, Evelyn Scott, knows that as much as customers love chips and sodas, they also may be looking for healthier options as well.

This is why Scott has started selling cold-pressed juices at her 7 -Eleven store.

“Along with yogurt, health bars, string cheese, packaged salads and hard-boiled eggs, we are looking for healthy items to offer to our more health conscious customer,” she said. “The organic cold-pressed juices are part of a healthy trend we want to continue to improve upon.”

Scott, a winner of the company’s 2017 franchise giveaway targeted exclusively to women entrepreneurs, offers four varieties of the cold-pressed juice: Clean & Green, Tropical Glow, Berry & Bright and Restoration Red.

According to 7 – Eleven, which has 9,700 U.S. store locations, it aggressively developed “better-for-you” products, pushing low-sugar herbal teas, fruit-and-nut bars and rice crackers.

Scott believes that 7 – Eleven is realizing that customers are looking for a variety of products, and that the company, “wants its food offerings to reflect the demands of a more health conscious society.”

“It’s just that many of our customers are looking for healthier food options,” Scott said. “Different consumers are looking for different things, and we’re trying to provide options for all of them.”

7 – Eleven says that each of the cold-pressed varieties are USDA-certified organic and are made with whole fruits and vegetables.

A special promotional retail price for the launch is two for $4 at participating stores for a limited time. The juices will be sold chilled in the refrigerated section, according to the company release.