HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Hampton Roads Naval Museum held its 2018 LEGO Shipbuilding event on Saturday.

The event was from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Peter G. Deckle Jr. Half Moone Center, and allowed families to enjoy a fun-filled day.

The LEGO Shipbuilding event also featured a shipbuilding contest for participants as well.

Officials say that there was double the space this year for the event, and that there is was a “sensory (quite space) room” for alternative-needs children.